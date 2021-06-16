Video: Aaron Ramsey puts two horror-misses behind him with fine goal for Wales from beautiful Gareth Bale assist

Aaron Ramsey put his earlier two misses behind him to finally score for Wales and put them 1-0 up against Turkey in this evening’s Euro 2020 clash.

Watch below as the Juventus midfielder latched on to a superb Gareth Bale pass to slot in for Wales and give them a first-half lead over Turkey…

Aaron Ramsey goal to give Cymru the lead against Turkey. ???????pic.twitter.com/7JALVaPIEN — Red Wall News ??????? (Q)(P) (@RedWallNews1) June 16, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV

Ramsey is one of Wales’ most important players when he’s on form, and Bale also showed his value to the side with his expert pass to create this goal.