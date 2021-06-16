Menu

Video: Aaron Ramsey’s stunned reaction to awful miss for Wales vs Turkey

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Aaron Ramsey looked in absolute disbelief after he made a mess of a great chance to put Wales in front against Turkey in today’s Euro 2020 clash.

Watch below as the Juventus midfielder and former Arsenal star fashioned a great opportunity for himself with some neat footwork, only to then make a mess of the finish…

Pictures courtesy of BBC Sport

More Stories / Latest News
Advanced talks: Arsenal discussing sale of defender and they want £7m from European side
Newcastle fans respond to surprise midfielder transfer rumours
Talks held: Chelsea planning to use Erling Haaland transfer discussions to sign his team-mate as well

Ramsey is normally pretty reliable in front of goal, having often been a regular scorer for Arsenal during his days in the Premier League.

Still, this was not the 30-year-old’s finest moment as he really should have been able to beat the goalkeeper from this great position.

More Stories Aaron Ramsey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.