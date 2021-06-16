West Ham in pole position to sign Aaron Ramsey as Juventus career is “coming to an end”

West Ham are reportedly at the front of the queue for the potential signing of Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The former Arsenal star is currently on international duty with Wales at Euro 2020 this summer, but it looks like he’ll soon have to think about his club future.

MORE: Arsenal and Tottenham in battle to sign Man City star

Although Ramsey himself is settled in Italy and not in a hurry to leave Juventus, it seems his club have decided to offload him, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian newspaper claims that West Ham look to be in the strongest position to sign Ramsey, but Crystal Palace also seem to be in the running.

It remains to be seen how this will all progress, however, with the Welshman likely to have to take a significant pay cut if he moves on this summer.

Ramsey had been linked with a possible return to Arsenal recently, while Liverpool were also mentioned as possible suitors.

It seems the 30-year-old could certainly be heading back to England in the near future, and West Ham will no doubt hope David Moyes can land him to strengthen his midfield.