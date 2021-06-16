Menu

Advanced talks: Arsenal discussing sale of defender and they want £7m from European side

Arsenal are in ‘advanced talks’ over the sale of young defender Konstantinos Mavropanos to Stuttgart, the club that the centre-back was on loan with last season, per Chris Wheatley of Football.London.

Wheatley reports that the Gunners are in ‘advanced talks’ with the Bundesliga side over a permanent deal, with the North London outfit setting an asking price of £7m for the 6f4 defender.

Mavropanos was injured at the start of the season but won a place in the starting lineup after he recovered, featuring 19 times from the get-go in 21 Bundesliga appearances for the side.

The 23-year-old was part of a side that managed to finish ninth in their first season back in the German top-flight, a very promising campaign for the side to build on.

Mavropanos has proven to be a fine recruit from former Gunners sporting director Sven Mislintat, who currently works for Stuttgart, who is now looking to technically sign the ace for the third time.

The Gunners signed the defender in January 2018 for a fee of £1.9m, as per the Guardian. Mavropanos made three Premier League outings in his debut season before injuries thwarted his breakthrough.

Once the Greece international had recovered from a couple of injury troubles, the Gunners already had themselves a plethora of central defenders, so there was never really another first-team chance for the talent and he spent the second-half of the 19/20 season with Nurnberg.

Mavropanos has made a total of eight first-team appearances for Arsenal, seven of which coming in the Premier League.

It’s clear that Mavropanos has the quality and potential to be a useful player for a side like Arsenal, but the club seem to have decided to cash in for what will be a decent profit instead.

