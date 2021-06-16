Arsenal and Tottenham leading race to sign wantaway Manchester City star

Arsenal and Tottenham are leading the race to sign Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Athletic’s Sam Lee, their correspondent for all Manchester City news, has previously revealed his understanding that Sterling is hoping to secure a transfer away from the Etihad this summer.

Sterling was rotated in and out of the City starting XI last campaign, which is certainly not what he signed up for when he departed Liverpool to move to Manchester in July of 2015.

If the England star is looking to leave the Premier League champions this summer, Todo Fichajes’ belief is that there would be no shortage of options in the Premier League.

The report claims that Arsenal and Tottenham are both leading the race to sign him, with the Gunners thought to be the move that interests Sterling, more so than Spurs, anyway.

While Sterling would be sacrificing Champions League, and even Europa League, football by moving back to North London, he would have increased significance and be closer to home.

Ultimately, it could all be a ploy for Sterling to get improved terms on his contract, or force Guardiola to afford him more game-time next season. Once Euro 2020 is done, it ought to all become clear.

