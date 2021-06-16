Arsenal have reportedly earmarked Leicester City playmaker James Maddison as one of their ‘main transfer targets’ as they search for a replacement for Martin Odegaard, according to the MailOnline.

Odegaard enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Gunners after arriving in January but it seems that a permanent transfer is not possible, with the Norwegian now having returned to Real Madrid.

The Mail report that 24-year-old Maddison is ‘high on their list’ as they hunt for a No.10, with the Gunners believing that a deal can be secured despite the strong negotiating position that Leicester hold.

It’s reiterated that Maddison only signed a new four-year contract worth around £100,000-a-week last summer, so with the creative midfielder tied down until 2024 Leicester are in a very safe spot.

It will also take quite the bid to pry Maddison away from the King Power Stadium as the Mail note that the Foxes rejected an offer of around £70m for the England international from another club last summer.

See More: Inter Milan prepares €9-million bid for Arsenal transfer target

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United midfielder offers himself to Barcelona with frustrated star keen on transfer away from Red Devils Sir Alex Ferguson gives ‘extremely dangerous’ Manchester United transfer target his seal of approval Good news for Manchester United with injured star expected to be fit to report for pre-season training

The Coventry academy graduate was excellent this season, scoring 11 goals and contributing 10 assists as the Foxes won the FA Cup but slipped out of the Champions League spots late on.

Maddison was playing some of the best football of his career to date when a hip injury struck, with the ace then struggling to reestablish himself as a key player for Brendan Rodgers’ side when he returned.

Maddison debuted for the England senior team back in November of 2019 but has failed to win a cap since, with the injury this season really hurting the ace’s chances of making the squad for the Euros.

The charismatic creator has 21 Premier League assists to his name and also 21 goals from 98 top-flight appearances to date.

With Leicester having finished above the Gunners in each of the last two Premier League seasons, as well as landing a historic first piece of FA Cup silverware this term, it remains to be seen whether Maddison would even be open to joining Mikel Arteta’s side – the Spaniard is a ‘huge fan’ of Madders.