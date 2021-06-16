Arsenal confident of completing two signings after making offers for four players this week

Arsenal are reportedly working on a number of signings, and look to be making decent progress on two players in particular.

According to football.london, the Gunners are confident of finalising at least two deals in the next few weeks after making offers for as many as four players this week.

Arsenal look to be furthest in their deals for Brighton defender Ben White and Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to the report.

Arsenal fans would surely be happy to see these quality players moving to the Emirates Stadium, with changes clearly needed after a hugely disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

Mikel Arteta failed to deliver any silverware for Arsenal, while the north London giants also failed to qualify for European football for the first time in decades.

White could be ideal to strengthen Arsenal’s defence, with a long-term replacement needed for the departing David Luiz.

AFC could also benefit from improving their midfield with the highly-rated Lokonga, who looks to have the potential to be an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny.

The signing of White would be popular with Arsenal legend Michael Thomas, who told CaughtOffside: “Ben White looks an amazing player with huge potential. He can pass, defend and looks to be a real leader.”