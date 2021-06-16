Arsenal defender wants to remain in Europe amid interest from Brazilian clubs

Arsenal FC defender David Luiz will be departing the English club when his contract expires later this month.

The veteran defender is in his mid-30’s, so several clubs from his country of Brazil have surveyed the situation. The big Brazilian clubs want to see whether Luiz has an interest in returning home. Corinthians, Atlético-MG, Flamengo, São Paulo, Grêmio, and Palmeiras have expressed interest, but it seems as though they’ll be disappointed.

However, it doesn’t seem as though the defender has an interest in returning to Brazil. According to Goal (via UOL Esporte), Luiz wants to extend his career in Europe.

Luiz has been in Europe since arriving at SL Benfica in 2007, and he wants to prolong that as he’s seen his name in various rumors. The report states that Olympique Marseille, who finished fifth in Ligue 1, is interested in Luiz.

The soon-to-be-former Arsenal defender has experience playing in France, having won Ligue 1 twice during his two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain. If the report is accurate, Luiz would be heading to Jorge Sampaoli’s Marseille, playing alongside Brazilians Luis Henrique and Gerson.