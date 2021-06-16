Arsenal have been warned it would be a big mistake to sell Joe Willock to Newcastle United in this summer’s transfer window.

There’s been growing talk of the Gunners asking for around £30million for Willock in this transfer window, with the 21-year-old impressing during his time on loan at Newcastle in the second half of last season.

MORE: Arsenal in talks with four players, confident of signing two of them imminently

Magpies manager Steve Bruce has made it clear his club will now try to keep Willock permanently, but Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has told his old club it could be a big mistake to let him go.

“There is no way a player like Willock should be allowed to leave,” Thomas told CaughtOffside in an exclusive interview earlier today.

“He is Arsenal through and through and has proved what he can add – something that Arsenal were missing greatly last season – goals from midfield.

“If he is allowed to leave then it will be a big mistake.”

Newcastle fans will surely hope their club can get a deal done for this hugely talented young player who is clearly highly regarded at Arsenal.