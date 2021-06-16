New club enter the running to sign Arsenal misfit despite deal looking close with another team

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

The young Frenchman has been out on loan at Hertha Berlin in the season just gone, and surely doesn’t have a future at the Emirates Stadium after falling out of favour with Mikel Arteta.

Despite initially looking like a promising young player when he joined Arsenal, things just haven’t worked out for Guendouzi, who makes sense as a player the north Londoners would look to offload this summer.

According to Fussball Transfers, Borussia Dortmund are looking into possibly signing Guendouzi, though it looks like he’s already pretty advanced in terms of negotiating a move to Marseille.

It will be interesting to see how this works out, but one imagines the 22-year-old would prefer moving back to his native France in a bid to revive his career.

Dortmund are a big club, however, and so often seem to get the best out of their young players, so it could be a tempting option for him.

Arsenal fans will just hope Guendouzi can be sold as soon as possible so they can focus on bringing in replacements in midfield.