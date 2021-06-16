Arsenal legend Michael Thomas admits he’d love to see the potential Ben White transfer deal go through for his old club.

The Gunners are being strongly linked with a move for Brighton defender White, with the England international impressing in the Premier League in recent times and earning a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020.

It seems Arsenal are stepping up their interest in White, with ESPN reporting that they’ve failed with an initial bid for him, with talks ongoing over trying to bring the 23-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas thinks White could be ideal for Arsenal, telling CaughtOffside how highly he rates him, though also stressing the need to perhaps sell other defenders first.

“There are so many transfer rumours floating around about players coming and going, but it is very much the same every year with Arsenal,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“I am just hoping that we make big moves this summer and that’s not all about buying £100million players, but adding real quality.

“Ben White looks an amazing player with huge potential. He can pass, defend and looks to be a real leader. I am not sure what the deal with that is, given we have a young Saliba with very much the same qualities. I can’t see us getting White if I am honest, unless they plan to sell one of Holding, Chambers or Saliba.”

Former Arsenal title winner Thomas added that he’d also be keen to see Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves come in as an upgrade on Granit Xhaka, stressing the need for proven and experienced players to add to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

“Ruben Neves is also a very good player with a lot of experience both at club and international level. He is a similar player to Xhaka but with more physical attributes and less error prone,” Thomas said.

“We signed a lot of top young players, especially under Arsene Wenger, but right now I think we need proven ready made players. We need to be competing at a much higher level and only quality will allow this. We must get players in now to do the job.”

Thomas added that he doesn’t want to see Joe Willock sold by Arsenal this summer, despite continuing talk that the youngster could seal a permanent move to Newcastle United after impressing there on loan, as reported by the Sun and others.

The 21-year-old has shown himself to be a huge talent, and Arteta surely has to find a place for him, especially, as Thomas points out, that this current Gunners side is lacking goals from midfield.

“There is no way a player like Willock should be allowed to leave,” Thomas said. “He is Arsenal through and through and has proved what he can add – something that Arsenal were missing greatly last season – goals from midfield.

“If he is allowed to leave then it will be a big mistake.”