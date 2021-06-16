Arsenal have reportedly had a £40million offer for Ben White rejected by Brighton, according to Sky Sports.

See below for a vide of the breaking transfer news report, with Arsenal said to have failed with an initial bid of £40m for White, though they’re expected to try again to sign the England international…

? BREAKING ? ?. Brighton have REJECTED a £40m bid from Arsenal for defender Ben White ? The Gunners are expected to go back with an improved bid pic.twitter.com/34aJXU1Q9W — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 16, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Arsenal could do with a top signing at centre-back this summer, with White looking ideal for the Gunners’ needs after impressing in the Premier League with Brighton, and previously on loan at Leeds United in the Championship.

David Luiz has left Arsenal at the end of his contract, so more options are clearly needed in defence, with White looking like he could be a fine long-term purchase, even if he’s clearly not going to come cheap.