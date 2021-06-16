Menu

Video: Arsenal expected to try again after seeing opening £40m transfer bid for PL star rejected

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly had a £40million offer for Ben White rejected by Brighton, according to Sky Sports.

See below for a vide of the breaking transfer news report, with Arsenal said to have failed with an initial bid of £40m for White, though they’re expected to try again to sign the England international…

MORE: Arsenal eye surprise transfer swoop for £20m Championship star

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Arsenal could do with a top signing at centre-back this summer, with White looking ideal for the Gunners’ needs after impressing in the Premier League with Brighton, and previously on loan at Leeds United in the Championship.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham in pole position to sign Aaron Ramsey as Juventus career is “coming to an end”
Bid rejected: Arsenal turn down £25m offer for academy graduate from Premier League club that just beat them to another big transfer
Mourinho wants Roma to rival Man United for potential £29m transfer, bid could be made in coming weeks

David Luiz has left Arsenal at the end of his contract, so more options are clearly needed in defence, with White looking like he could be a fine long-term purchase, even if he’s clearly not going to come cheap.

More Stories Ben White

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.