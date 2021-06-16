Breaking: Bomb discovered in car near Stadio Olimpico ahead of Italy vs Switzerland Euro 2020 clash

A car bomb has reportedly been discovered nearby the Stadio Olimpico ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 clash between Italy and Switzerland.

The authorities are said to have dealt with the suspected explosive by setting it off in a controlled manner.

The bomb scare has not affected the kick-off between Italy and Switzerland as they prepare to compete in tonight’s big game at the European Championships.

Still, this is undoubtedly a bit of a scare if it’s confirmed there really was the threat of a bomb in a car nearby the ground this evening.

More on this story as we get it.