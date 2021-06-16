Agreement reached: Premier League outfit set to beat Tottenham and Leeds to £25M Argentina international

Brighton have reached an agreement with Stuttgart for the transfer of Nicolas Gonzalez, according to the Guardian.

The 23-year-old, who is a full Argentina international, netted six goals in 17 appearances in all competitions last campaign.

As per the Guardian, his good performances for Stuttgart have earned him admirers in Tottenham, Leeds United, Fiorentina and Brighton.

The report details that the German side have accepted bids from both Brighton and Stuttgart worth £25M, which would be a club-record deal for the Premier League outfit, should it go through.

The Guardian’s belief is that Gonzalez would favour a move to England, which gives Brighton the advantage in the race to sign him.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham or Leeds will make an eleventh hour bid. Daniel Levy wouldn’t be best pleased to see one of his targets move to one of the minnows of the league.

Ultimately, it would serve as reaffirmation of the financial firepower even at the lower end of the Premier League.

Brighton, who only narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship, are looking set to beat all of Fiorentina, Tottenham and Leeds to his signature.

