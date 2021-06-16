West Ham are reportedly set to come back in with a £15million transfer bid for Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car this summer.

The Hammers have been linked with the Croatia international in the past, as have their Premier League rivals Liverpool.

However, it now looks like West Ham are the most likely to revive their interest in a deal for Caleta-Car, according to ExWHUemployee.

“Interestingly in today’s (Sunday) game, a centre-back, I thought he played really, really well was Caleta-Car,” he said on the West Ham Way podcast.

“Now he is someone we have been massively linked with last summer and were going to sign until he chose to stay at Marseille.

“I think we’re going to go back in for him this summer for a much-reduced fee of around £15m.

“He kept Harry Kane out of the game very, very well, he’s a big lump, he’s not that old either. I liked the look of him.

“I think he would be a great signing if this comes off so watch this window.”