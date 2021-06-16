Chelsea considering bid for Atletico Madrid star with Thomas Tuchel thought to be an admirer

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to Mundo Deportivo.

As is mentioned in the report by the Spanish publication, Saul is open to the idea of leaving the Wanda Metropolitano, though Atletico are thought to be keen on keeping him around.

The Spanish champions will be well aware, though, that is an offer of the necessary value is put on the table, with Saul pushing towards the exit door, it will be difficult to keep hold of him.

It wouldn’t be unwise for Atletico to begin to consider which interested parties have the required financial firepower to meet their demands for the midfielder – Chelsea are definitely one.

Mundo Deportivo report that Blues boss Tuchel is an admirer of Saul, with Chelsea considering making an offer for the 26-year-old, the value of which is not mentioned in the report.

READ MORE: Bid made: Chelsea make €70m player-plus-cash offer for Erling Haaland as they look to secure game-changing transfer

Chelsea currently have Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante competing for two midfield spots. Those options were sufficient to win them the Champions League.

If the European Champions were to pursue a midfielder this summer, it’d make more sense for it to be a natural holding player, something that Saul is not.

Though, clubs like Chelsea are renown for stockpiling talent, and with Saul reportedly keen to move, and Tuchel thought to be a fan, you certainly couldn’t rule it out at this stage.