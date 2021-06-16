“Put some respect on his name” – Chelsea star earns praise from these fans after superb Euro 2020 performance

Chelsea fans are urging people to show more respect to Jorginho after his superb performance in Italy’s midfield for their Euro 2020 win over Switzerland tonight.

Roberto Mancini’s side beat Switzerland 3-0 to continue their incredible form in recent international matches, with the Azzuri now winning ten consecutive games without conceding a single goal.

Jorginho played a key role for Italy again tonight, and this follows a fine season for Chelsea in which he helped the Blues win the Champions League final against Manchester City.

The former Napoli man hasn’t always been Mr Popular in his time at Stamford Bridge, with some fans and pundits often questioning if he’s really doing enough on the pitch.

Still, Chelsea fans are defending him now as they react to him running the show in midfield for Italy this evening.

See below for tweets from Blues supporters praising the performance of Jorginho and calling for him to get the credit he deserves…

Jorginho has been crucial to both Chelsea and Italy for a long, long time now. Seriously, put some respect on his name. Some are, finally. pic.twitter.com/b2LO77Qo7H — C A R E F R E E (@CarefreeEdition) June 16, 2021

He may not be Pirlo or Xavi but I think Jorginho has done enough everywhere he’s been to and so deserves some respect!! ?? ?? — Shea Couleé (@Chuks_Dave) June 16, 2021

People not gonna respect him but Jorginho is balling ?? — Jacob staller (@PDProdigy13) June 16, 2021

Jorginho is one of the best midfielders in Europe, deserves more respect ?? pic.twitter.com/RvHq94fN2j — ??™? (@benpacked) June 16, 2021

People need to start respecting Jorginho. He is the best in the world at what he does. — David ?? (@iChelseaRelated) June 16, 2021

Man I’m so glad Jorginho is a Chelsea player. So cool on the ball ??.#baller — Spha (@Spha_Superman) June 16, 2021

Real talk thought Jorginho has been phenomenal and anyone discrediting him, especially Chelsea fans are a disgrace — ? (@edenhzrds) June 16, 2021

I’m so grateful we have Jorginho at Chelsea. What a player ?? pic.twitter.com/PFuRb7a7zM — Z?CH (@CFCZach) June 16, 2021

Jorginho is disgustingly underrated — Tee #DC (@K1ngTz) June 16, 2021