“Put some respect on his name” – Chelsea star earns praise from these fans after superb Euro 2020 performance

Chelsea fans are urging people to show more respect to Jorginho after his superb performance in Italy’s midfield for their Euro 2020 win over Switzerland tonight.

Roberto Mancini’s side beat Switzerland 3-0 to continue their incredible form in recent international matches, with the Azzuri now winning ten consecutive games without conceding a single goal.

Jorginho played a key role for Italy again tonight, and this follows a fine season for Chelsea in which he helped the Blues win the Champions League final against Manchester City.

The former Napoli man hasn’t always been Mr Popular in his time at Stamford Bridge, with some fans and pundits often questioning if he’s really doing enough on the pitch.

Still, Chelsea fans are defending him now as they react to him running the show in midfield for Italy this evening.

See below for tweets from Blues supporters praising the performance of Jorginho and calling for him to get the credit he deserves…

