Chelsea handed nightmare start to Premier League season – facing four of the ‘Big Six’ in space of 42 days

Chelsea have been handed a NIGHTMARE start to the 2021/22 campaign, facing four of the ‘Big Six’ within their opening six Premier League fixtures.

When the Premier League fixture lists are released ahead of every campaign, fans scurry to learn in which order their side will face the other 19 teams in the league.

While there’s an element of truth in the view that every team will play the others on two occasions, home and away, and the dates are pretty trivial, there are occasions where it’s significant.

An example of that is the start to the season that Chelsea have been handed, announced upon the release of the full fixture list by the Premier League on Wednesday morning.

Crystal Palace (H)

Arsenal (A)

Liverpool (A)

Aston Villa (H)

Tottenham (A)

Manchester City (H)

Thomas Tuchel’s men, on the back of their Champions League triumph, will be hoping to make a fast start to the Premier League season and establish their credentials as title contenders.

Unfortunately to Tuchel and co, trips to the Emirates, Anfield, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a battle with reigning champions Manchester City await within the opening weeks of the season.

Good luck, Chelsea…

