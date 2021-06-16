Talks held: Chelsea planning to use Erling Haaland transfer discussions to sign his team-mate as well

Chelsea are reportedly making Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham one of their long-term transfer targets.

According to Goal, the Blues have already held some talks with Dortmund about Bellingham, as the west London giants use their interest in Erling Haaland to also target his team-mate at the Bundesliga club.

MORE: Chelsea could still be in strong position to sign Inter Milan star

It’s been quite a journey for Bellingham in the last year or so, with the 17-year-old first catching the eye in the Championship with Birmingham City before moving to Germany last summer.

It didn’t take long for the youngster to have an impact at Dortmund, and he’s now also at Euro 2020 with the England national team.

Chelsea would certainly do well to sign this elite young talent, with Goal claiming he’s been a target of theirs and other top clubs around Europe for some time.

Goal also claim Chelsea are trying to sign Haaland or Harry Kane to strengthen their attack, but it seems they’re also keen to build relations with Dortmund in order to sign Bellingham in the future.

It will be interesting to see if that works out for CFC, but Bellingham certainly looks like a player numerous teams will be vying for in transfer windows to come.

If Chelsea could end up having both Haaland and Bellingham together at Stamford Bridge, they would surely be a force in England and Europe for the foreseeable future.