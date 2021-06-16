Confirmation in 24 hours: Chelsea star’s transfer to Euro giants close to being made official

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is reportedly set to be officially announced as a permanent signing for AC Milan in the next 24 hours.

The 23-year-old impressed a great deal during his time on loan at Milan in the second half of last season, and some Blues fans must now regret the fact that the club let him go.

According to The Athletic, Milan are now set to confirm the permanent signing of Tomori, having had the option to make his move permanent for £25million.

This could end up being great business for the Serie A giants, with Tomori looking like having a big future in the game despite failing to get more regular playing time at Stamford Bridge.

The England international initially looked like he was on his way to becoming a regular starter for Frank Lampard during his time in charge, but he fell out of favour at the start of 2020/21.

This led to Tomori joining Milan, and he’s certainly made the most of his opportunity at the San Siro, with an official announcement on his future seemingly close now.