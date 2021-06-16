Menu

Chelsea star came close to transfer to Serie A giants after reaching a verbal agreement

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud was apparently very close to sealing a transfer to Lazio back in January 2020, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to The Laziali.

The France international has been a key performer for Chelsea and Arsenal in his career in the Premier League, and it’s unsurprising that big clubs around Europe seem to have been interested in him since he dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Agent CONFIRMS Chelsea transfer target is leaving current club

It seems Giroud came very close to joining Lazio and had reached a verbal agreement before the move ultimately fell through, according to The Laziali.

The veteran forward recently signed a new contract with Chelsea, so it will be interesting to see if that settles the speculation over his future.

olivier-giroud

Olivier Giroud came close to moving to Lazio

More Stories / Latest News
Confirmed: Chelsea transfer target “is going to leave” current club, says agent
Video: Muslim superstar Paul Pogba moves Heineken beer aside after France win in major religious oversight involving Man United midfielder
Marko Arnautovic banned for Euros match but avoids racism charge after allegations of discrimination towards North Macedonia and Leeds star Alioski

Thomas Tuchel surely needs to make some changes up front this summer after the lack of form of Timo Werner, but Giroud might be worth keeping around as a squad player.

Still, if the 34-year-old is not going to feature regularly, he might still fancy a move to Lazio or someone similar, where he’d surely be more likely to get more regular opportunities to start matches.

More Stories Olivier Giroud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.