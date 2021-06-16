Chelsea star came close to transfer to Serie A giants after reaching a verbal agreement

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud was apparently very close to sealing a transfer to Lazio back in January 2020, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to The Laziali.

The France international has been a key performer for Chelsea and Arsenal in his career in the Premier League, and it’s unsurprising that big clubs around Europe seem to have been interested in him since he dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

It seems Giroud came very close to joining Lazio and had reached a verbal agreement before the move ultimately fell through, according to The Laziali.

The veteran forward recently signed a new contract with Chelsea, so it will be interesting to see if that settles the speculation over his future.

Thomas Tuchel surely needs to make some changes up front this summer after the lack of form of Timo Werner, but Giroud might be worth keeping around as a squad player.

Still, if the 34-year-old is not going to feature regularly, he might still fancy a move to Lazio or someone similar, where he’d surely be more likely to get more regular opportunities to start matches.