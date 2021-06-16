Chelsea will target Premier League star if £33.3M winger leaves this summer

Chelsea could move for Leicester City’s James Maddison, should Hakim Ziyech leave the club this summer, according to Football London’s Chris Wheatley.

The Blues look primed for another hefty summer splash, with Thomas Tuchel having led them to Champions League glory, despite the fact that he is yet to spend a penny while in charge of the club.

While there will undoubtedly be incomings at Stamford Bridge this summer, outgoings are also expected, with Hakim Ziyech, who only arrived at the club last summer (in a deal worth £33.3M, as per the BBC), potentially being one of them.

Ziyech does not start for Chelsea in Tuchel’s best XI, and he could understandably feel aggrieved about that. The Moroccan is a hugely talented player, if not exactly to his manager’s liking.

Football London’s Chris Wheatley believes that there is a possibility the former Ajax winger will leave this summer, and if he were to depart, Chelsea are already thought to have identified a replacement.

Wheatley’s belief is that Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is on the shortlist for Chelsea, with a move set to be made if Ziyech leaves the club before the summer transfer window ends.

Maddison, while still raw, has the ability to be one of the best no. 10s in the country, and the Chelsea hierarchy clearly feel that Tuchel would be successful in harnessing that talent.

Ultimately, if Wheatley is to be believed, their interest will only matter in the event that Ziyech leaves, so let’s keep an eye on his situation and see how things develop over the coming weeks.

