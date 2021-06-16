Video: Ciro Immobile scores from long range as Italy cruise to another emphatic Euro 2020 victory

Italy have continued their strong start to Euro 2020 with a 3-0 win over Switzerland, with Ciro Immobile finding the back of the net late on.

Watch below for the Lazio striker’s goal from long range that secured another three points for Roberto Mancini’s side…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Immobile has long been a prolific scorer in Serie A and he’s now taking that to the international stage as well with a fine effort to bury Switzerland tonight.

Italy have now won both their Group A matches, scoring six and conceding zero so far.