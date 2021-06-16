“He nibbled a little bit” – Man United star Paul Pogba gives his take on suspected Antonio Rudiger bite

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has given his take on the ‘bite’ incident involving Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

As France and Germany took to the field in Munich, you sensed that drama was on the horizon.

After a Mats Hummels own-goal, two disallowed French strikes, a very dodgy decision to allow Benjamin Pavard to continue after getting a whack to the head, a near-death parachuter AND a potential bite on Paul Pogba, it’s safe to say the contest delivered.

As you might have expected, it’s the coming-together between Pogba and Rudiger which is making the headlines post-match with the Man United midfielder himself now giving his take on the situation.

READ MORE: (Video) Rudiger appears to bite Pogba during France v Germany clash

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Pogba has revealed that he doesn’t believe Rudiger bit him – rather, it was a nibble – with the Frenchman hopeful that the Chelsea Champions League winner is not retrospectively banned.

“He nibbled a little bit and I felt it so I told the ref. But I am not crying for a yellow or a red card.”

“He has not received any card and I don’t want him suspended because of that situation. We hugged at the end and it’s over.”

The incident does look a little dodgy, but the footage is highly ambiguous, which might work in Rudiger’s favour when the authorities are reviewing it now that the game is done. What do you think? Should he be banned?

Click here for all the latest Euro 2020 news