“Our board is a disgrace” – These Everton fans react as hugely controversial managerial appointment moves a step closer

Loads of Everton fans are absolutely fuming at the news that former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez looks set to become their new manager.

Numerous outlets, including the Times, are now reporting that Benitez looks closer to taking over at Everton, with the Toffees recently losing Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid.

As you’ll all surely know, Benitez had a spell at Liverpool earlier in his career, winning the Champions League with the Reds in the 2004/05 season.

It’s not often we see managers take charge of both Merseyside rivals, but it seems Benitez is now poised to take over at Goodison Park.

Unsurprisingly, this doesn’t seem to be going down well with supporters, many of whom are showing their fury on Twitter this evening.

The Times report notes that this will be one of the most contentious managerial appointments in Everton’s history, and it certainly looks that way already judging by the social media reaction…

