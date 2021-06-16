Loads of Everton fans are absolutely fuming at the news that former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez looks set to become their new manager.

Numerous outlets, including the Times, are now reporting that Benitez looks closer to taking over at Everton, with the Toffees recently losing Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid.

MORE: Everton line up ambitious move for Real Madrid star

As you’ll all surely know, Benitez had a spell at Liverpool earlier in his career, winning the Champions League with the Reds in the 2004/05 season.

It’s not often we see managers take charge of both Merseyside rivals, but it seems Benitez is now poised to take over at Goodison Park.

Unsurprisingly, this doesn’t seem to be going down well with supporters, many of whom are showing their fury on Twitter this evening.

The Times report notes that this will be one of the most contentious managerial appointments in Everton’s history, and it certainly looks that way already judging by the social media reaction…

I will done with everton if this goes through. Massive pie in the face to the supporters. Our board is a disgrace if they make this decision https://t.co/DyIQCSBQpJ — Scott Parker (@ScottParker_efc) June 16, 2021

Surely someone at @Everton looks on social media and realises that hiring Rafa is a big mistake! Love moshiri for the money he’s spent for us but what is he doing with these manager appointments #disgrace — billy king (@billyking17) June 16, 2021

That will be me and Everton done . What a disgrace . How can they be that far off with the wishes of the fans . — phil knight (@phil_spudhead) June 16, 2021