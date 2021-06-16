Paris Saint-Germain is the favoured destination of Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi, who is also wanted by Chelsea, CaughtOffside understands.

Hakimi, a product of Real Madrid’s academy, joined Inter last summer after impressing on-loan at Borussia Dortmund. Just one year on, the Moroccan looks set to move again.

The scudetto winners have encountered significant financial problems during the coronavirus pandemic and look likely to be forced into selling first-team assets in order to raise funds.

CaughtOffside understands that sources close to Hakimi fully expect he will be moving this summer.

CaughtOffside also understands that, as has been reported by various sources in recent weeks, PSG and Chelsea are the two sides who have made contact over signing the 22-year-old.

A source close to the player has exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside that Hakimi would favour a move to PSG over Chelsea, were it to be a straight decision between the two.

Hakimi has extended family living near Paris, all of whom are PSG fans, and a move to the Parc des Princes would be his number one option – even ahead of the reigning champions of Europe.

However, the source also told CaughtOffside that Hakimi is well aware his future will be decided by the money that’s put on the table, which ought to offer Chelsea supporters some degree of comfort.

PSG are hardly cash-strapped, but they are in the process of delicate balancing act which involves signing players of sufficient quality to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay, while not overexposing themselves ahead of what would be one of the most lucrative contract extensions in football history.

Gini Wijnaldum, formerly of Liverpool, was signed as a free agent, which plugged a hole in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad at zero expense, but signing Hakimi is a different proposition.

Inter’s asking price for Hakimi is understood to be considerable, a figure which would make the wing-back PSG’s third most expensive signing of all-time, behind only Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG want Hakimi, and Hakimi wants PSG, but there’s nothing certain about the plausibility of the deal. That gives Chelsea room for manoeuvre, should they be willing to offer Inter what they’re asking for.

