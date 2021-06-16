Menu

Chelsea transfer news: Achraf Hakimi decision could come down to family ties

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain is the favoured destination of Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi, who is also wanted by Chelsea, CaughtOffside understands.

Hakimi, a product of Real Madrid’s academy, joined Inter last summer after impressing on-loan at Borussia Dortmund. Just one year on, the Moroccan looks set to move again.

The scudetto winners have encountered significant financial problems during the coronavirus pandemic and look likely to be forced into selling first-team assets in order to raise funds.

CaughtOffside understands that sources close to Hakimi fully expect he will be moving this summer.

READ MORE: Chelsea defender yet to open formal talks over his future

Hakimi Inter

Achraf Hakimi is expected to leave Inter Milan this summer

CaughtOffside also understands that, as has been reported by various sources in recent weeks, PSG and Chelsea are the two sides who have made contact over signing the 22-year-old.

A source close to the player has exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside that Hakimi would favour a move to PSG over Chelsea, were it to be a straight decision between the two.

Hakimi has extended family living near Paris, all of whom are PSG fans, and a move to the Parc des Princes would be his number one option – even ahead of the reigning champions of Europe.

However, the source also told CaughtOffside that Hakimi is well aware his future will be decided by the money that’s put on the table, which ought to offer Chelsea supporters some degree of comfort.

Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi’s future may well be out of his hands

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Arsenal expected to try again after seeing opening £40m transfer bid for PL star rejected
West Ham in pole position to sign Aaron Ramsey as Juventus career is “coming to an end”
Bid rejected: Arsenal turn down £25m offer for academy graduate from Premier League club that just beat them to another big transfer

PSG are hardly cash-strapped, but they are in the process of delicate balancing act which involves signing players of sufficient quality to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay, while not overexposing themselves ahead of what would be one of the most lucrative contract extensions in football history.

Gini Wijnaldum, formerly of Liverpool, was signed as a free agent, which plugged a hole in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad at zero expense, but signing Hakimi is a different proposition.

Inter’s asking price for Hakimi is understood to be considerable, a figure which would make the wing-back PSG’s third most expensive signing of all-time, behind only Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG want Hakimi, and Hakimi wants PSG, but there’s nothing certain about the plausibility of the deal. That gives Chelsea room for manoeuvre, should they be willing to offer Inter what they’re asking for.

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news

More Stories Achraf Hakimi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.