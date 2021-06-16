Menu

Video: Gareth Bale skies awful penalty over as Wales miss chance to put Euro 2020 clash with Turkey to bed

Gareth Bale has blazed a penalty over the bar with an awful effort for Wales against Turkey in this evening’s Euro 2020 clash.

Watch the video clip below as Bale makes a mess of this great opportunity to put tonight’s game to bed and give Wales their first three points of this summer’s tournament…

Pictures courtesy of S4C

Wales remain 1-0 up for the time being, but they’ll live to regret this awful miss if Turkey end up scoring an equaliser later in the game.

Bale is normally so reliable in these situations, so we’re really not sure why he couldn’t keep this shot down and show his usual quality.

