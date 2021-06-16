Confirmed: Chelsea transfer target “is going to leave” current club, says agent

Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi will be sealing a transfer away from the club, the player’s agent has confirmed amid recent Chelsea transfer rumours surrounding the player.

The Morocco international has established himself as one of the finest full-backs or wing-backs in the game in recent times, having won Serie A with Inter last season after previously catching the eye during his time on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid.

It now seems Hakimi is set for another move and Chelsea have recently been strongly linked with him by Sky Sports, who stated the Blues had matched Paris Saint-Germain’s offer for him.

Although Chelsea have the excellent Reece James as an option at right wing-back, fans will surely be excited about the prospect of a signing like Hakimi, who could well be an upgrade on James in that area of the pitch and allow the CFC youngster to perhaps move into playing as part of a back three.

Interestingly for Chelsea, it seems Hakimi’s agent Alejandro Camano is absolutely expecting his client to be on the move this summer.

“The only one who is going to leave Inter for now is Hakimi, who I also represent,” said Camano, as quoted by the Metro, as he addressed transfer gossip around another of his clients Lautaro Martinez.

“[With Lautaro] there is still no clear situation. [But Hakimi] he is going.”