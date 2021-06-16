Improved bid made: Chelsea move ahead of PSG in Achraf Hakimi transfer race

Chelsea have reportedly increased their offer for the transfer of Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Blues now look to be slightly ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Hakimi, though it’s likely Inter will still want more money.

The report explains that Chelsea are prepared to pay €60million, plus the offer of either Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri for Hakimi.

PSG, by contrast, are simply offering €65m in cash, but that’s still some way off Inter’s asking price of more like €75-80m.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside understands that Hakimi himself may slightly favour a move to Paris Saint-Germain, though Chelsea aren’t out of this deal yet.

The Algeria international is well aware that whichever club pays the most money to Inter will win the race for his signature as he expects to leave the San Siro this summer.

Chelsea fans will surely hope this move goes through after Hakimi’s superb form in Serie A last season, as well as at previous club Borussia Dortmund.