Menu

Inter Milan prepares €9-million bid for Arsenal transfer target

Arsenal FC
Posted by

One of the bright spots for Grêmio over the last year has been the production from striker Ricardinho. 

The 20-year-old has made 18 appearances for the Brazilian club, where he’s scored eight goals. Despite the small sample size, it’s enough for clubs in Europe to express interest in the young forward.

More Stories / Latest News
Juventus eyes Flamengo’s goalkeeper to replace the departing Gianluigi Buffon
Juan Cuadrado clarifies comments that the national team isn’t taking indirect shots at Everton’s James Rodríguez
(Video) ‘It could be the same as 20 years ago’ – Deschamps cautiously optimistic over France Euro 2020 hopes but plays down 98/00 parallels

According to TNT Sports Brazil, Serie A club Inter Milan is interested and probed the player’s situation, even signaling that it would propose €9-million for the striker.

The report states that his representatives have confirmed the talks with the Italian club. Nonetheless, Inter Milan isn’t alone in pursuing Ricardinho as Arsenal also has eyes on the player.

Although the young forward is drawing interest from Europe, Grêmio is not interested in negotiating Ricardinho at this time and understands that the young man may have an even greater appreciation in Brazilian football.

Promoted this season to the main squad, Ricardinho stood out during the Gaucho Championship victory over rival Sport Club Internacional. The 20-year-old has a contract with Grêmio that keeps him with the club until 2024.

More Stories Gremio ricardinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.