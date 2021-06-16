Manchester United star wanted by Juventus – with Cristiano Ronaldo swap considered

Juventus are interested in re-signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United – and are prepared to wait a year to get him, according to Calciomercato.

It was at Juventus where Pogba established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world. His commanding performances for the Serie A giants, in a period in which they dominated domestically, had clubs all around the world licking their lips.

Ultimately, it was Manchester United’s pursuit of the Frenchman which proved fruitful, with the Red Devils righting the wrong they made by allowing him to join Juventus in the first place, paying £93.2M to do so, as was reported by the Guardian.

Fast forward almost five years and Pogba has just 12 months left to run on his contract with Man United, which has once again sparked speculation as to whether he could be on the move.

As per Calciomercato, in what would be a quite extraordinary game of transfer tennis, Juventus are interested in getting him back. The report claims that they could do so either with an exchange involving Cristiano Ronaldo, or by waiting a year and getting him on a free.

The Italian publication do note the difficulty of pulling off a Ronaldo-Pogba swap deal, which leaves option number two as the most plausible for Juve.

It will all come down to Pogba’s willingness to sign a new Man United contract.

