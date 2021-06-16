Menu

Lautaro Martínez shares Instagram post following criticism for the lack of scoring for Argentina

Copa America
Posted by

In Argentina’s 1-1 draw to Chile as they kicked off the Copa América, one player that received criticism was Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez

Heading into the South American tournament, many believed that the 23-year-old would carry the scoring for Argentina. However, the fixture against Chile didn’t provide confidence.

More Stories / Latest News
“The deal is almost done” – Barcelona poised to complete another superb free transfer swoop
Video: Football commentator absolutely loses it as *extremely* attractive lady sits in revealing position in the stands
Arsenal warned it would be a “big mistake” to sell this underrated player

Martínez played 80 minutes in the draw where his three total shots didn’t hit the target. Furthermore, the Argentine forward had one big chanced missed. After enduring the criticism, Martínez took to Instagram, where he had a straightforward message for his critics “Always positive.”

Marca came to the player’s defense by stating Martínez averages 0.45 goals per game following a 17 goal season in Serie A. Martínez is the second striker. At the same time, Romelu Lukaku carries a greater scoring weight. The work of the Argentine is more of a hitch or second point than of a finisher and scorer.

The Spanish media outlet has run a poll asking supporters of the Argentina national team who should be the striker for the squad. 36-percent stated that Martínez needs to remain the striker. Meanwhile, some are asking for a new FC Barcelona forward, Sergio Agüero, to start.

More Stories Argentina National Team Lautaro Martinez Sergio Aguero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.