Lautaro Martínez shares Instagram post following criticism for the lack of scoring for Argentina

In Argentina’s 1-1 draw to Chile as they kicked off the Copa América, one player that received criticism was Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez.

Heading into the South American tournament, many believed that the 23-year-old would carry the scoring for Argentina. However, the fixture against Chile didn’t provide confidence.

Martínez played 80 minutes in the draw where his three total shots didn’t hit the target. Furthermore, the Argentine forward had one big chanced missed. After enduring the criticism, Martínez took to Instagram, where he had a straightforward message for his critics “Always positive.”

Marca came to the player’s defense by stating Martínez averages 0.45 goals per game following a 17 goal season in Serie A. Martínez is the second striker. At the same time, Romelu Lukaku carries a greater scoring weight. The work of the Argentine is more of a hitch or second point than of a finisher and scorer.

The Spanish media outlet has run a poll asking supporters of the Argentina national team who should be the striker for the squad. 36-percent stated that Martínez needs to remain the striker. Meanwhile, some are asking for a new FC Barcelona forward, Sergio Agüero, to start.