Liverpool have reportedly identified Alexander Isak as a replacement for star striker Roberto Firmino, with Spanish outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa reporting that they’ve been watching the Swede closely.

Noticias de Gipuzkoa, a local publication in the Basque Country, reiterate that Isak’s solid performance in his nation’s hard-fought draw against Spain has attracted the interest of clubs.

Keen eyes that already would’ve been casting around the 21-year-old after a solid return of 33 goals and five assists in 89 appearances for Real Sociedad since he arrived in the summer of 2019.

Isak has done exceptionally as he’s battled back from a tough spell at Borussia Dortmund to reestablish himself as one of Europe’s most talented young strikers.

Noticias de Gipuzkoa report that Liverpool have been ‘closely’ following the 6ft4 striker, with the Reds filing ‘excellent reports’ on the Swede as he’s seen as a replacement for Roberto Firmino.

It’s added that Sociedad were keen to protect themselves from interest in Isak as they tried to raise the release clause in the forward’s contract from €70m, but it couldn’t be done before the Euros started.

Liverpool are reportedly on the hunt for a replacement for Firmino after the Brazilian returned nine goals for the Anfield outfit across all competitions this season, the lowest since he joined in 2015.

It’s detailed that Klopp’s side see Isak as a replacement for the 29-year-old ‘in the not too distant future’. Firmino isn’t too old by any means but the Reds are seemingly eyeing an alternative already.

Isak is contracted until 2024 and Klopp believes that the exciting Swede would complement a gifted attack that already includes Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

Isak wouldn’t be a like-for-like replacement for Firmino at all, the 21-year-old’s game is more around his all-around physical strengths, as well as his obvious quality in front of goal.

That’s what makes the rumours quite interesting, perhaps the Reds are eyeing a different kind of centre-forward to the skilful, flair-driven and relentless Firmino.