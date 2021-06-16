Video: Manuel Locatelli fires nets a brace with a superb strike from outside the box for Italy vs Switzerland

Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli is announcing himself on the big stage with a superb brace for Italy in tonight’s Euro 2020 clash with Switzerland.
Roberto Mancini’s side are now 2-0 up thanks to Locatelli’s quality, with the 23-year-old scoring his second of the game with this superb effort from outside the box…
Locatelli might not be the biggest name outside of Serie A yet, but he’s showing his quality and a good tournament this summer is bound to boost his profile.
It’s clear this young midfielder has a big future in the game and he’s been a joy to watch so far tonight.