Video: Manuel Locatelli finishes brilliant Italy team move as they continue to look like serious Euro 2020 contenders

Italy have gone 1-0 up against Switzerland thanks to a superb move finished off by Manuel Locatelli.

Watch below as Locatelli sweeps home from close range, making a great run from midfield to break into the box and score the all-important opener in this Euro 2020 clash…

Pictures courtesy of Adnan HD

Locatelli has impressed with Serie A side Sassuolo and looks fully worth his key role in Roberto Mancini’s side in these European Championships.

Italy’s strong start to the tournament continues, with the Azzuri perhaps looking in better shape to win a major international trophy than they have for some time.