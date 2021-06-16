Menu

“What a player!” – These Man United fans beg for signing of Euro 2020 star as Fabrizio Romano reveals bargain asking price

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Loads of Manchester United fans are calling for the signing of Italy’s Euro 2020 star Manuel Locatelli.

The Sassuolo midfielder has been in stunning form for his country tonight, scoring both goals as they lead Switzerland 2-0 in their Group A clash.

MORE: “No brainer” – Ferdinand urges Man Utd to sign star who would “fly at United”

Locatelli has shone in Serie A and is now showing what he can do on the big stage, with Man Utd supporters now calling for their club to bring him to Old Trafford.

This comes as Fabrizio Romano says that Juventus and Premier League clubs are interested in the talented 23-year-old, who could supposedly move for a bargain fee of just €40million…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Manuel Locatelli fires nets a brace with a superb strike from outside the box for Italy vs Switzerland
“Our board is a disgrace” – These Everton fans react as hugely controversial managerial appointment moves a step closer
Real Madrid unleash the Comunicado Oficial to announce Sergio Ramos departure

It remains to be seen if United can win what could be a hotly-contested battle for Locatelli’s signature, but he could well be an ideal upgrade on the likes of Paul Pogba and the out-of-favour Donny van de Beek in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

Here’s some reaction as these wowed United fans call for Locatelli to be snapped up…

More Stories Manuel Locatelli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.