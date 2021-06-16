“What a player!” – These Man United fans beg for signing of Euro 2020 star as Fabrizio Romano reveals bargain asking price

Loads of Manchester United fans are calling for the signing of Italy’s Euro 2020 star Manuel Locatelli.

The Sassuolo midfielder has been in stunning form for his country tonight, scoring both goals as they lead Switzerland 2-0 in their Group A clash.

Locatelli has shone in Serie A and is now showing what he can do on the big stage, with Man Utd supporters now calling for their club to bring him to Old Trafford.

This comes as Fabrizio Romano says that Juventus and Premier League clubs are interested in the talented 23-year-old, who could supposedly move for a bargain fee of just €40million…

Manuel Locatelli has been one of the best Serie A midfielders so far, not surprising to see him shining at the Euros. ??? #Locatelli Sassuolo always asked €40m to sell him… before this match. Premier League top clubs interested, Allegri wants him at Juventus. Open race. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2021

It remains to be seen if United can win what could be a hotly-contested battle for Locatelli’s signature, but he could well be an ideal upgrade on the likes of Paul Pogba and the out-of-favour Donny van de Beek in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

Here’s some reaction as these wowed United fans call for Locatelli to be snapped up…

Locatelli what a player! Would love him as CDM at United. Exact type of proper central defensive midfielder we need — eros ?? (@duntsuspendme) June 16, 2021

Dear @ManUtd, please buy Manuel Locatelli this summer from Sassuolo. Pay them the money and get this baller in our midfield. He’s very much needed??? #MUFC — Man Utd Corner (@ManUtdCorner7) June 16, 2021

Manuel Locatelli x Paul Pogba ?? — ?????? (@UTDGaurav_) June 16, 2021

I've seen enough throw the money bags at Locatelli @ManUtd ? — Misy (@Misy_utd) June 16, 2021

Please United just sign Locatelli hes so good — McFred_UTD (@Mcfred39) June 16, 2021

I need locatelli in Man utd. — STEVE TRAWALLY’s ATTORNEY (@bakary_kanteh) June 16, 2021