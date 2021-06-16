Chelsea and Manchester United stars identified as potential replacements for Juventus underperformer

Todo Fichajes believe that Juventus are ready to give up on Wojciech Szczesny, with two Premier League goalkeepers being targeted.

Szczesny has been Juventus’ number one keeper for a number of seasons now, but the version of the Pole we saw in an Arsenal shirt has begun to show himself far too frequently over the past 18 months.

As a result, Juve could find themselves in need of a new goalkeeper.

You would have thought that they’d jump at the chance of signing Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free, but as reported by Fabrizio Romano via Twitter, the Italy stopper is instead on his way to Paris Saint-Germain.

In search of potential alternatives, Juventus have identified Manchester United’s David de Gea and Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to the report by Todo Fichajes.

de Gea is in the midst of one of the most difficult spells of his career, while Kepa has been proven to be highly error-prone during his stint at Stamford Bridge.

Neither appear to be a particularly great option for Juve, certainly not a major upgrade on what they’ve already got in Szczesny. Juve fans will be hoping that the shortlist doesn’t stop there…

