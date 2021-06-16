Manchester City have two La Liga stars on transfer shortlist, including Atletico Madrid’s £108M starboy

Manchester City have two La Liga stars on their summer transfer shortlist, according to Eurosport.

While City were far and away the best team in the Premier League last campaign, hence why they were crowned champions, Pep Guardiola will be well aware that things will not be so straightforward next time around.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will be looking to right the wrongs of the last campaign, Thomas Tuchel’s European champions will want to add a Premier League winners’ medal to their collection, while Manchester United will also be in the mix once again.

The 2021/22 title race promises to be one of the most competitive to date, so all four managers will be scrambling to ensure that their summer targets are acquired in order to strengthen the squad for the challenges that lie ahead.

According to Eurosport, Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix and Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal are on Pep’s list of targets.

READ MORE: Tottenham look set to price star man out of summer transfer amid Manchester City interest

Eurosport’s belief is that both players were targeted previously, Felix before he left Benfica and Oyarzabal prior to the acquisition of Ferran Torres, with moves to sign both this summer mooted as a possibility.

It remains to be seen exactly how much the double-operation would cost Man City, particularly Felix, who Atletico paid €126M (£108M) for just two years ago, a figure which is mentioned in the report by Eurosport.

Guardiola continues to use La Liga as his primary hunting ground when it comes to identifying transfer targets, presumably because the style of football in his native country best suits his Man City philosophy.

Click here for more of the latest Manchester City news