According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are on the brink of sealing their first transfer of the summer window after Tom Heaton completed a medical ahead of his return to the club.

Romano reports that the 35-year-old will sign a two-year contract, with the Italian journalist reporting a couple of days ago that this deal would also include the option of a further year.

The Red Devils have looked to strengthen in the goalkeeping department following the release of Sergio Romero, whilst they last stated they were in talks over a new contract for fourth-choice Lee Grant.

Considering the constant speculation surrounding the futures of new No.1 Dean Henderson and former first-choice David de Gea in recent months, the capture of Heaton seems very smart by the club.

The moment the transfer is completed will undoubtedly be a special one for Heaton and his family as the stopper came through United’s academy ranks before leaving in 2010 for more regular football.

Over that time, Heaton has established himself as one of the better goalkeepers in the Premier League with performances that earned the star a few caps for England.

The best part of Heaton’s career came during his time with Burnley, with the 6ft2 stopper solid for the Clarets before the emergence of Nick Pope.

Heaton left Burnley for a move to the West Midlands in the summer of 2019 but has been limited to just 20 appearances across all competitions after suffering a serious knee injury in his debut season.

Whilst Heaton has not featured in a competitive first-time fixture New Year’s Day in 2020, the experienced star certainly has the quality to provide handy competition to Henderson and De Gea.