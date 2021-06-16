“The deal is almost done” – Barcelona poised to complete another superb free transfer swoop

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the free transfer of Lyon forward Memphis Depay as they continue to strengthen with smart signings this summer.

The Catalan giants have already raided Manchester City for out-of-contract duo Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, and it looks like yet another free agent is on his way to the Nou Camp.

MORE: Manchester United star offers himself to Barcelona in shock move

See the tweet below as Fabrizio Romano has the details, with the reporter stating that Depay’s move to Barcelona is almost done…

Memphis Depay will join Barcelona as a free agent, contract to be signed soon and here we go. ?? #FCB Ronald Koeman confirms to Voetbal International: “The deal is almost done. Not signed yet, but it’s almost completed. I strongly wanted him since months”. ?? #Depay https://t.co/SSsGJjpwex — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2021

The Netherlands international has been a star performer for Lyon and should be a fine signing for Barca to give them more options in attack.

Joining alongside Aguero, it could give Ronald Koeman a fine new-look front three next season, with the pair likely to be much-needed upgrades on unconvincing performers like Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.

Romano also quotes Koeman as basically confirming the deal, with the Dutch tactician telling Voetbal International: “The deal is almost done. Not signed yet, but it’s almost completed. I strongly wanted him since months.”

Koeman will know Depay from his time as manager of the Dutch national team, so this could be a fine link up for Barcelona next season.