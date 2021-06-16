Newcastle United fans are reacting to surprise transfer news from Italy that claims Udinese are interested in signing Matty Longstaff.

The 21-year-old is a highly rated talent and has a decent amount of experience in the Newcastle first-team now, though he didn’t play as often last season.

It might be that it works out well if Longstaff can go out on loan somewhere to gain experience, which is what Magpies supporters now seem to think could be a realistic option.

See below for some fan reaction to this latest Newcastle United gossip, via This Is Futbol…