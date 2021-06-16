The sale of Matteo Guendouzi to Marseille from Arsenal looks to be back on after the move seemingly slowed down in recent weeks, as transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on the situation.

Romano reports that the Ligue 1 outfit are ‘progressing in talks’ in a deal that would bring the midfielder back to his homeland, with the Italian journalist adding that personal terms have already been agreed.

Guendouzi found himself cast away by the Gunners last summer, after his behaviour in the defeat against Brighton which came early in the restart.

The central midfielder clearly never made amends with Mikel Arteta after the shock incident and was eventually loaned out for this season to German outfit Hertha Berlin.

Guendouzi started 19 of his 25 appearances for Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga this season, however the ace couldn’t stop them from slumping to a 14th-placed finish despite showing promise the year before.

OM are progressing in talks to sign Mattéo Guendouzi from Arsenal. Personal terms already agreed. ?? Smith-Rowe will stay and he’s 100% signing a new contract – no doubt. ?? Aston Villa bid turned down, as @David_Ornstein reported.#AFC still negotiating to sell Xhaka to Roma. https://t.co/LV5vpXxfuH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2021

Everything has pointed to a sale being Arsenal’s preference for the Frenchman this summer, something that looked in doubt when they moved to bleed out some more cash from Marseille recently.

That issue must be resolved or close to being so if talks are now ‘progressing’ between the clubs.

Guendouzi made a very encouraging start to life at Arsenal after his arrival in the summer of 2018, quickly establishing himself as an important first-team player and future talent for France.

All that promise went down the drain with the outburst against Brighton and a cloud has hovered over the talented midfielder ever since, it looks like he won’t be adding to his 82 appearances for Arsenal.