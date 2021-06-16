Contact made: Paul Pogba wanted by European giants, Mino Raiola in talks over Man United star’s sale

Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Mino Raiola over the possibility of signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United, according to Calciomercato.

Pogba proved with his imperious performance for France against Germany that he, on his day, remains one of the best midfielders on the planet.

The Man United midfielder is often criticised for not being sufficiently effective for a player as talented as he is, but with every superb showing for France, you begin to wonder if the problem is United, rather than Pogba.

Therefore, it would be no surprise if Pogba did look to leave Man United, especially with his contract expiring next summer.

PSG, with impeccable timing, have made contact with Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, according to the report published by Calciomercato.

Leonardo, who spearheads PSG’s transfer business, dreams of bringing the Man United midfielder to the Parc des Princes, as per the report.

Lagny-sur-Marne, Pogba’s hometown, is on the eastern edge of Paris, which could be an added attraction of a move to the French giants.

For now, you imagine his full focus is on winning Euro 2020 with France. Upon the tournament’s completion, we will have to wait and see if there are any developments.

