Arsenal eye surprise transfer, club will clear star to leave for £20million

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a surprise transfer deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

The Gunners could perhaps do with making a change in goal after some unconvincing form from Bernd Leno in recent times, but Ramsdale is unlikely to have been the kind of player fans were crying out for.

MORE: Arsenal to miss stars for HUGE fixture due to AFCON commitments

The 23-year-old has shown some promise in the Premier League in the past, though he suffered relegation with Sheffield United last season.

He could soon be in the top flight again, however, with Arsenal being strongly linked with an interest in him by the Sun.

The Gunners could do with someone to challenge Leno, with Mat Ryan only at the club on loan for the second half of last season.

Emiliano Martinez was a fine second-choice ‘keeper for Arsenal, but moved to Aston Villa last year, with the club yet to really find an adequate replacement for him.