Real Madrid and Manchester City linked with unlikely moves for England international

According to a report published by Fichajes, both Real Madrid and Manchester City are interested in Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips, who took to Premier League football like a fish to water following Leeds’ promotion to England’s top tier, earned himself a spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad as a result of his good performances.

England’s lack of natural holding midfielders certainly aided Phillips’ path to the tournament, but with his man of the match display against Croatia in the opening group match, he wasted no time justifying his inclusion.

If Fichajes are to be believed, there is already interest materialising from two of Europe’s big guns, with both Real Madrid and Manchester City thought to have the 25-year-old on their radar.

While you imagine Leeds would be extremely unwilling to part with him, every player has a price, and if either of the two were to turn their interest into a concrete offer, you wonder whether Phillips would push for a move.

Transfermarkt report that Phillips is tied down until 2024 at Elland Road, which gives Marcelo Bielsa’s side plenty of bargaining power if any side were to attempt to poach him from them this summer.

