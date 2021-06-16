Real Madrid unleash the Comunicado Oficial to announce Sergio Ramos departure

Football fans know when they see the two words ‘Comunicado Oficial’ that it’s going to be big news from Real Madrid.

Tonight, the Spanish giants have made a huge announcement, with the club officially confirming that their long-serving captain Sergio Ramos is set to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

See below as they tweeted out their statement in their trademark style…

Their website states that there will be a farewell press conference for Ramos tomorrow, with the Spanish defender leaving after a legendary career at the club.

Ramos joined as a youngster from Sevilla, and he’s gone on to give 16 of the best years of his career to Los Blancos, helping them win a number of major trophies.

? 16 years

? 22 major honours

? 101 goals Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid after a legendary career ? pic.twitter.com/YK0t1YY7om — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 16, 2021

Most notably, Ramos played his part in Real winning four Champions League titles in recent years, and even scored in two final victories against rivals Atletico Madrid.

It’s not yet clear where Ramos will go next, but one imagines the veteran centre-back will have plenty of suitors as he remains one of the finest in Europe in his position.