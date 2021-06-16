Video: Roberts wraps up first three points for Wales at Euro 2020 thanks to another brilliant Bale assist

Connor Roberts made it 2-0 to Wales late on as they wrapped up their first three points of Euro 2020 with a big win over Turkey.

Gareth Bale had a fine night for the Welsh national team as he set up both goals brilliantly, though he also had a bit of a shocker with a penalty miss in the second half.

See below, however, as he danced his way through the Turkish defence to set up Roberts for a tap-in to make it 2-0…

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV and Adnan HD

This could be a hugely significant result for Wales as they once again show they’re the real deal after their memorable run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.