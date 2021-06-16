Video: Roberts wraps up first three points for Wales at Euro 2020 thanks to another brilliant Bale assist

Connor Roberts made it 2-0 to Wales late on as they wrapped up their first three points of Euro 2020 with a big win over Turkey.
Gareth Bale had a fine night for the Welsh national team as he set up both goals brilliantly, though he also had a bit of a shocker with a penalty miss in the second half.
See below, however, as he danced his way through the Turkish defence to set up Roberts for a tap-in to make it 2-0…
GOAL! Roberts
¡Qué Jugada! ¡WOW!
Gran trabajo de equipo y Golazo de Gales.
Connor Roberts#Wales#TUR 0 – 1 #WAL#TURWAL#EURO2020
This could be a hugely significant result for Wales as they once again show they’re the real deal after their memorable run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.