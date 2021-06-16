“It’s a no-brainer” – Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand names the signing who would “fly at United”

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes it’s a no-brainer for his old club to try and clinch the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international, currently at Euro 2020 with the Three Lions, has established himself as one of the finest young players in the world in recent times.

Sancho left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund at a young age and has done well to prove what he can do in the Bundesliga, which has impressed Ferdinand.

The former Red Devils defender admits he’s heard buzz about Sancho for a long time, and he now thinks he’d be a big hit at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sunday World about Sancho, Ferdinand said: “I’ve known Jadon through friends of mine, I’ve known his family for a long time and there was always this buzz around him,” Ferdinand said.

“Who is this Sancho kid? It’s a question I was asking my friends in that part of London a few years back and when a special player comes through, word gets out there.

“I remember when he went to Man City, I wondered whether Manchester United had missed a trick by not trying to get him, but the jump from kids football to the next level is not easy and he found that.

“What I liked about his decision to go to Dortmund was the kid was ready to take himself out of his comfort zone.

“At 17, it would have been easy to stay at City or go to a club somewhere else in England, but he had the mentality to leave Man City and try and better himself. He backed himself to succeed in Germany, and it was a big decision for a kid of his age.

“Now we are seeing what Jadon Sancho is all about. He didn’t want to wait to see if he’d get into the City team. He felt he was ready to play at the top level and he went to Germany, so credit to him for taking the step and credit again for making a success of it.”

He added: “I have said for a long time that if he is available, Manchester United should get him,” he added.

“They should have got him last summer and they need to get him this summer. He’s English, hungry, talented, has got it all – and he’s only 21. It’s a no-brainer. You go and get him.

“He would make a massive difference to United. Put him in there with Bruno Fernandes, let him add a bit of magic to the attacking side of the team and he will fly at United.”

Another former United player, Luke Chadwick, also spoke about Sancho to CaughtOffside this week, and thinks it looks like it could be good business for MUFC.

Chadwick, however, admits he thinks a centre-forward or centre-back should have been more of a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, even if it’s hard to turn down the chance to land a talent like Sancho.

“He’s a hugely talented player,” Chadwick said. “But would he have led Manchester United to the Premier League title last season? I don’t think so, not with the form that Manchester City showed in the end, but maybe it would’ve been a bit closer.

“For me, the priority would have been a number 9 and a central defender, but if the opportunity comes up and you can get someone like Sancho, you’d be quite silly to turn it down.”

