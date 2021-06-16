Tottenham look set to price star man out of summer transfer amid Manchester City interest

Tottenham striker Harry Kane looks set to be priced out of a transfer this summer, according to Eurosport.

Over the past month or so, speculation surrounding Kane’s future as a Tottenham player has intensified.

While the England striker has never said in plain terms that he wants to leave the club, it has been suggested.

Kane will be well aware that his will and Daniel Levy’s intentions are completely separate – and they likely differ.

Levy is notorious for being a tough negotiator, only selling Tottenham players on his terms. That won’t change this summer.

According to Eurosport, Levy is ready to demand £150M in exchange for Kane, which could price him out of a transfer.

Kane is almost 28, and with his history of ankle injuries, it’s unclear whether anyone would take a £150M risk on him.

Eurosport believe that despite Kane being a top target for Manchester City, they are now considering alternatives.

Levy’s insistence to demand such a hefty fee in exchange for his prize asset looks likely to force him into sticking around.

