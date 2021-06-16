Menu

Bid made: Manchester United fail with opening transfer offer for England international

Manchester United FC
Posted by

There’s been movement in the Kieran Trippier to Manchester United transfer saga, but Atletico Madrid have turned down the Red Devils’ opening offer for the player.

The England international has shone in his time in La Liga and could be a quality signing for Man Utd, but it seems they’ll have to up their offer for him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

MORE: Manchester United on verge of completing first summer signing

See below for details from the Italian transfer news journalist, who says Trippier is likely to cost around €40million, though it’s not clear what United have offered for him so far…

It will be interesting to see if United do decide to table an improved bid, but it could be good business for the club to try again for Trippier.

The former Tottenham man would be a more attack-minded option than Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right-hand side, giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more options in that position.

Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier in action for England

More Stories / Latest News
Bid rejected: Arsenal turn down £25m offer for academy graduate from Premier League club that just beat them to another big transfer
Mourinho wants Roma to rival Man United for potential £29m transfer, bid could be made in coming weeks
Medical complete: Manchester United edge closer to first summer signing

In fact, it has even been suggested recently that Solskjaer could try playing Wan-Bissaka as a centre-back in pre-season, according to a report from the Sun.

Signing Trippier and changing Wan-Bissaka’s role could be ideal for the Red Devils as it could save them money on signing a new central defender.

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka Kieran Trippier Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. stan heard says:
    June 16, 2021 at 3:29 pm

    all the promises by glazers still no action in transfer window nothing changes, proves the kind of people they are…huh

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.